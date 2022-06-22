First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Frank Czeschin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry W. Myers purchased 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,578.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

