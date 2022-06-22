First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.76. 179,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 538,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

