First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.76. 179,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 538,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.