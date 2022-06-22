First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,618,000 after buying an additional 169,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after buying an additional 232,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,712,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,690,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,711,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,089,000 after buying an additional 181,515 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,343. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.