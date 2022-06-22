First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned 0.37% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,893. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.