FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

