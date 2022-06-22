FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.57

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
About FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstGroup (FGROY)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.