FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.57

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail segments. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses in the United Kingdom.

