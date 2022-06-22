Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $3,615,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

