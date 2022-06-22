Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.86 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average is $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Five Below by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.