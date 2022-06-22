Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.47 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.56.

Five Below stock opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,808,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five Below by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

