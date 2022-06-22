Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

