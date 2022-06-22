Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

