Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.