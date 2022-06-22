FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 134,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 191,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 187,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

