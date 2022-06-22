FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Up 2%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.57 and last traded at $50.45. 48,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 70,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,016,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,640,000 after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,089,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 266,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,015 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $4,657,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,768 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.