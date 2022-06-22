Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

