Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises approximately 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $108,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. 496,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,278,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

