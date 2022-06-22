ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) PT Lowered to $30.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

FORG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

FORG stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. Equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ForgeRock by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,128 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.