Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.45

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $104.45 and traded as low as $88.46. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 2,992 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.06.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $657.57 million for the quarter.
About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
