Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.45

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $104.45 and traded as low as $88.46. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 2,992 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $657.57 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

