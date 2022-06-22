Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.91

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.91 and last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 1356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

