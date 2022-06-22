Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Forward Air by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

