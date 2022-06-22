Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.50.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Forward Air by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Air (FWRD)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.