Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

FWP stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.