Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 14,153 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,100.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 21,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 104,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.04. 94,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,551. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

