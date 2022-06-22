Foundation Resource Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,868 shares during the quarter. GrafTech International comprises 2.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of GrafTech International worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GrafTech International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 116,640 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,651,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 169,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,546 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in GrafTech International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,961,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 382,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,863. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,527.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.55%.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

GrafTech International Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.