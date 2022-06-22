Foundation Resource Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after buying an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of APA by 6,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,064,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after buying an additional 1,047,492 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APA. MKM Partners raised their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

Shares of APA stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.62. 125,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,021,226. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

