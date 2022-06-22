Foundation Resource Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,959 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. HP makes up about 1.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $65,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 183.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $45,704,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 898,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.68. 73,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,237,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

