Foundation Resource Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up 2.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 9,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($127.37) to €127.00 ($133.68) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($124.21) to €119.00 ($125.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

