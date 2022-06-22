Foundation Resource Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Glatfelter worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,278,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after buying an additional 112,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 313.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,256,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after buying an additional 1,710,272 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after buying an additional 38,491 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

GLT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is -22.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

