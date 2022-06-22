Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $36.59 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032,288 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies comprises 5.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Lumen Technologies worth $36,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 42,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. 78,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,538,210. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

