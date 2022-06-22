Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $7.79 Million Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,612 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Tejon Ranch accounts for approximately 1.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Tejon Ranch worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 744,662 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 328,767 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 560,705 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,782 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Mad River Investors bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth about $5,022,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth about $2,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TRC stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 60,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.70 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $21.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

