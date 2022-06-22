Foundation Resource Management Inc. Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises 1.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. 147,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,521,206. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.