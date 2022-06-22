Foundation Resource Management Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 177,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $6,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. 32,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,610. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Murphy Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.