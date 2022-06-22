Foundation Resource Management Inc. Purchases 135,950 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 101.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,247 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 2.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 967,094 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,774,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,340,000 after purchasing an additional 556,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,872,067 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,482,000 after acquiring an additional 475,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. 110,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

