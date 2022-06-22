Foundation Resource Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Shares of DVN traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. 170,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,484,537. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

