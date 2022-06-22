Foundation Resource Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,490 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises about 2.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $16,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.6% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 153,333 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 30.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

GOLD traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,134,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

