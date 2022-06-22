Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 1,132 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Precision Drilling worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.40. 269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

