Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 1,703 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,459 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 430,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,224,160. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

