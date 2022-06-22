Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 917 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $73,897,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $47,746,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $45,027,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

Shares of OVV traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 257,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.