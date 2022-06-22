Franklin Covey (FC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.10 million. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FC stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55.
FC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.
About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
