Franklin Covey (FC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.10 million. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FC stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

