Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Lifted by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,401 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for approximately 2.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Franklin Resources worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 31.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 362.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 438,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 343,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,958.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 245,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 233,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at $172,757,759.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. 12,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,673. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.