Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC cut Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

