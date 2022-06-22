Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 182.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. 628,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,224,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

