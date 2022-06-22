Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €75.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.53% from the stock’s current price.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.05) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($86.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME opened at €45.31 ($47.69) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €50.10 ($52.74) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($74.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.94 and a 200 day moving average of €57.60.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.