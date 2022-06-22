Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock Position Lowered by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,573 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.09% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $2,499,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,499. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDP. StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $62,569.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,387 shares of company stock valued at $416,283 in the last three months. 36.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

