Frontier Investment (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Trading Down 0.1%

Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.70. 230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICVU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frontier Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 192,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the third quarter worth about $2,027,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,920,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Frontier Investment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 345,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

