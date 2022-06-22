FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.41% of FS Bancorp worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $54,883.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,880 shares of company stock worth $350,612. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSBW traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,192. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $227.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

