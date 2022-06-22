Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. 991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Fuji Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

