Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.12

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and traded as low as $23.57. Fujitsu shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 384,965 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

