Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.31

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.31 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 29.70 ($0.36). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 30.10 ($0.37), with a volume of 234,696 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.49. The stock has a market cap of £86.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72.

Futura Medical Company Profile (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

