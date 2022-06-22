Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of FFHL opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.
Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.
