FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.48.

Shares of INE opened at C$17.33 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$15.89 and a one year high of C$23.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.42.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$181.30 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -757.89%.

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 1,520 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

