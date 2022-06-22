FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Danone in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Danone’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Danone from €55.00 ($57.89) to €56.00 ($58.95) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Danone from €58.00 ($61.05) to €60.00 ($63.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($51.58) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

DANOY opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3279 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

